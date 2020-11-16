© 2020
Mountain Stage Podcast
Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

From 2011: Booker T. Jones, Lake Street Dive, Jill Sobule, The Spring Standards, and Kenny White

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published November 16, 2020 at 3:13 PM EST
From 2011: Booker T Jones, Lake Street Dive, Jill Sobule, The Spring Standards, and Kenny White
Booker T. Jones on Mountain Stage, recorded on the campus of West Virginia University in 2011

This 2016 podcast episode features a memorable set from Booker T. Jones, plus sets from Lake Street Dive, Jill Sobule, The Spring Standards, & Kenny White.
Support for the Mountain Stage podcast is provided by Digital Relativity. https://digitalrelativity.com/

Arts & CultureBooker T. JonesLake Street DiveJill SobuleKenny WhiteThe Spring StandardsWest Virginia UniversityMountain Stage
Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia grew up in New Jersey and lived briefly in eastern Kentucky before making her way to Charleston, West Virginia. She studied art at West Virginia State University and abroad at the University of Ghana. In 2012 she signed on as an Associate Producer for Mountain Stage, a live performance radio show produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music.
