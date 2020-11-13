Watch The 2020 West Virginia Music Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony This Saturday At 7 PM

The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction ceremony will be broadcast statewide on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s main channel 7-9 p.m. November 14. The two-hour special will also be streamed on wvpublic.org, YouTube and Facebook. You can also watch for free using the PBS App on your TV or mobile device.

West Virginia Music Hall Of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony

The 2020 WVMHoF inductees are:



Ethel Caffie-Austin (Presenter: Ollie Watts Davis)

Honey and Sonny Davis (Presenter: Tim O’Brien)

Larry Groce (Presenters: Andy Ridenour and Francis Fisher)

The Hammons Family (Presenter: Eric Waggoner) Mayf Nutter (Presenter: Pat Boone)

Mountain Stage host Larry Grove will be inducted in the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame by Mountain Stage Co-Founder Andy Ridenour. Watch or stream Saturday, November 14 at 7 PM.

There will be musical performances by Ethel Caffie-Austin, Pat Boone, Larry Groce, Trevor Hammons and Jesse Milnes, Vince Herman and Annie Neeley, Charlie McCoy, Mayf Nutter, Emily Miller, The Tim O’Brien Band, and Billy Edd Wheeler. The house band will be led by 2008 WVMHoF inductee Charlie McCoy.

