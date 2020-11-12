© 2020
For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage with Larry Groce has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.

Listen: Our Song of the Week By Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn- "What'Cha Gonna Do"

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published November 12, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST
Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, 2014
BRIAN BLAUSER
/
Mountain Stage
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn, performing on Mountain Stage in 2014.

Looking back to 2014 this week, we hear an engaging set from the first family of banjo, Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn. The duo joined us that year in support of their self-titled debut, which included our song of the week, their original song “What’Cha Gonna Do”.

Kate Miller-Heidke
BRIAN BLAUSER brianphoto@yah
Australian singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke, performing on Mountain Stage in 2014.

We’ll also hear performances from Australian Kate Miller-Heidke, composer/songwriter Gabriel Kahane, blues vocalist Janiva Magness, and Ireland-based folk-pop duo Storyman, on this week’s episode of Mountain Stage. Listen on these NPR stations starting this Friday, and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more classic live performances in your inbox.

Finale song, 10/23/2014
BRIAN BLAUSER brianphoto@yah
Artists gather for the finale song in October 2014.

Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
