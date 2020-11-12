For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage with Larry Groce has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two hour episode of Mountain Stage can be heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.
Listen: Our Song of the Week By Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn- "What'Cha Gonna Do"
Looking back to 2014 this week, we hear an engaging set from the first family of banjo, Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn. The duo joined us that year in support of their self-titled debut, which included our song of the week, their original song “What’Cha Gonna Do”.
We'll also hear performances from Australian Kate Miller-Heidke, composer/songwriter Gabriel Kahane, blues vocalist Janiva Magness, and Ireland-based folk-pop duo Storyman, on this week's episode of Mountain Stage.