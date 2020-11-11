© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Podcast
Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

From 2016: Hayes Carll, Darrell Scott, Parker Millsap, Brennen Leigh and Carrie Rodriguez

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published November 11, 2020 at 9:30 PM EST
Carrie Smiling.jpg
Brian Blauser
Carrie Rodriguez on Mountain Stage

We're looking back to this 2016 episode featuring Hayes Carll, Darrell Scott, Parker Millsap, Carrie Rodriquez and Brennen Leigh.

Recorded just five days after the loss of songwriting great Guy Clark, who passed away May 17, 2016. The show quickly turned into somewhat of a tribute to Clark since each of the guests had a personal connection of some sort to the highly respected tunesmith.

Support provided by Digital Relativity. https://digitalrelativity.com

Tags

Arts & CultureHayes CarllCarrie RodriguezGuy ClarkMountain StageDarrell ScottBrennen LeighParker Millsap
Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia grew up in New Jersey and lived briefly in eastern Kentucky before making her way to Charleston, West Virginia. She studied art at West Virginia State University and abroad at the University of Ghana. In 2012 she signed on as an Associate Producer for Mountain Stage, a live performance radio show produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music.
Hey, thanks for reading.
WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now