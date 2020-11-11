From 2016: Hayes Carll, Darrell Scott, Parker Millsap, Brennen Leigh and Carrie Rodriguez

We're looking back to this 2016 episode featuring Hayes Carll, Darrell Scott, Parker Millsap, Carrie Rodriquez and Brennen Leigh.

Recorded just five days after the loss of songwriting great Guy Clark, who passed away May 17, 2016. The show quickly turned into somewhat of a tribute to Clark since each of the guests had a personal connection of some sort to the highly respected tunesmith.

