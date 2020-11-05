Mountain Stage Alum Larry Keel Releases "American Dream"

When the COVID-19 pandemic set it and gigs were cancelled left and right, bluegrass player and singer-songwriter, Larry Keel, decided to adapt to the situation. Instead of sitting around, Keel went to work by creating a new album... in his house... on his own. Well, he had production help from his sound engineer and friend, Steve Heavener, but he played all of the instruments on his own and wrote all the songs. The result was a 10-track album called American Dream — a piece with a positive message and Keel's patented bluegrass style.

Asked what his reasons behind the album, he responded, "Just trying to put a positive message out there, and the type of world I like to create around me." You can find that message in the opening lyrics of the title track American Dream as Keel sings, "I don't want to grow up to be an another angry old white guy, all self-important, all wrapped up in a white lie. It's best when I spread happiness around and not bring everyone around me down." Keel feels that it's important to push this message during this time of uncertainty and trial.

