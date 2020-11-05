© 2020
Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

From 2016: Wilco, Brooke Waggoner, Au Pair, Shawn Mullins, and Joan Shelley

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published November 5, 2020
Wilco performing on Mountain Stage in 2016

This 2016 podcast episode features a special extended, yet stripped-down set from Wilco, plus performances by Brooke Waggoner, Au Pair, Shawn Mullins, and Joan Shelley.

Podcast support provided by Digital Relativity.

Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia grew up in New Jersey and lived briefly in eastern Kentucky before making her way to Charleston, West Virginia. She studied art at West Virginia State University and abroad at the University of Ghana. In 2012 she signed on as an Associate Producer for Mountain Stage, a live performance radio show produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music.
