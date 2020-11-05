Booker T. Jones Has Our Song Of The Week: "Green Onions"

Songwriter, producer and rock and roll hall of fame inductee Booker T. Jones made his first appearance on Mountain Stage in 2011 and we’re revisiting this classic episode starting this Friday. From his early work as one of the architects of the soul sound at Stax Records to the iconic tunes he cut with Booker T. & The MG's to his production work with legends like Bill Withers and Willie Nelson, it's difficult to overstate the impact Jones has had on American music.

Jones and his band, including Vernon Black on guitar, Darian Gray on drums and Corey Franklin on bass, performed some songs from Booker T. Jones’ 2011 release The Road From Memphis, which featured backing from Drive-By Truckers. They also touched on his work with greats like Bob Dylan, and some of his most recognized hits with the MGs like “Time Is Tight,” "Hip Hug-Her" and, our Song of the Week, the epic instrumental hit “Green Onions.”

Jones has recently released his highly anticipated memoirs, “Time Is Tight: My Life, Note by Note.” (Click through to order via Bookshop.org and benefit our friends at Taylor Books)

We’ll also hear a set from the incomparable Lake Street Dive, songwriters Kenny White and Jill Sobule, plus indie-pop trio The Spring Standards, as we look back to 2011 on this week’s broadcast. Join us on one of these public radio stations starting Friday, November 6.

