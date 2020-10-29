© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture
WVPB Education
The WVPB Education Team is telling West Virginia’s story by developing audio, video and digital content and sharing its resources with students, teachers and caregivers.

WVPB Staff Reads 'Evelyn Del Rey Is Moving Away' By Meg Medina As Part Of Read For The Record 2020

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Kelly Griffith
Published October 29, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT

The big day is finally here.

The West Virginia Public Broadcasting team and its many great friends are reading the book "Evelyn Del Rey Is Moving Away" to children across the Mountain State as part of Jumpstart’s international initiative Read for the Record.

Several members of the WVPB staff were recorded reading this heartfelt story for you to enjoy. West Virginia Public Broadcasting has donated over 200 books for the event. Our staff and friends in all 55 counties have joined in a read-aloud project that will reach over 6,600 children today.

The book "Evelyn Del Rey Is Moving Away" is a Newberry medalist written by Meg Medina. It is a celebration of lasting friendship, the power of connection, and encountering change.

We thank those who are participating and appreciate your time and effort in supporting early literacy for West Virginia children.

For more information about this year's event, or to participate next year, contact Education Director Kelly Griffith at kgriffith@wvpublic.org.

Kelly Griffith
Kelly Griffith is the Education Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. You can reach her at kgriffith@wvpublic.org
