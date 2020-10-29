© 2020
Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

Special: Cover Songs on Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published October 29, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT
The Band, Derek Trucks Band, Chris Smither and Jimmy LaFave are just a few of the artists featured in this special covers edition of Mountain Stage.
Host Larry Groce and the Mountain Stage team culled together this episode of songs by some of music's greatest songwriters, performed by various artists over the years on Mountain Stage.

We touch on the songs of Bob Dylan, with performances by The Band, Chris Smither, Jimmy LaFave, and The Derek Trucks Band. Songs of Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter are done by Joan Osborne, Catherine Russell, and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams. Brandi Carlile does Leonard Cohen and Mary Black covers Joni Mitchell.

You'll hear a touching Bruce Springsteen deep-cut interpreted by David Lindley, who also does Warren Zevon's ''Vast Indifference of Heaven.''And we couldn't have an episode like this without some songs of the Beatles, done by the likes of John Pizzarelli, Judith Owen, Curtis Stigers, and The Mutual Admiration Society.

Podcast support provided by Digital Relativity. https://digitalrelativity.com/

Arts & CultureMountain StageBob DylanCatherine RussellLarry Campbell & Teresa WilliamsBrandi CarlileThe BandJerry GarciaRobert HunterJimmy LaFaveNPR MusicDerek Trucks Band
Vasilia grew up in New Jersey and lived briefly in eastern Kentucky before making her way to Charleston, West Virginia. She studied art at West Virginia State University and abroad at the University of Ghana. In 2012 she signed on as an Associate Producer for Mountain Stage, a live performance radio show produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music.
