Special: Cover Songs on Mountain Stage

Host Larry Groce and the Mountain Stage team culled together this episode of songs by some of music's greatest songwriters, performed by various artists over the years on Mountain Stage.

We touch on the songs of Bob Dylan, with performances by The Band, Chris Smither, Jimmy LaFave, and The Derek Trucks Band. Songs of Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter are done by Joan Osborne, Catherine Russell, and Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams. Brandi Carlile does Leonard Cohen and Mary Black covers Joni Mitchell.

You'll hear a touching Bruce Springsteen deep-cut interpreted by David Lindley, who also does Warren Zevon's ''Vast Indifference of Heaven.''And we couldn't have an episode like this without some songs of the Beatles, done by the likes of John Pizzarelli, Judith Owen, Curtis Stigers, and The Mutual Admiration Society.

Podcast support provided by Digital Relativity. https://digitalrelativity.com/