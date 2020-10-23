WATCH LIVE: This Sunday Kathy Mattea Guest Hosts Mountain Stage With Ranky Tanky And More

Mountain Stage will host a live-streamed recording this Sunday, November 8, with guest host Kathy Mattea. The two-hour radio show will be recorded without an audience at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. A one-time live-stream of the show will be offered at MountainStage.org or LiveSessions.NPR.org, starting at 7 p.m. EST. No ticket is required to watch the stream but viewers are encouraged to purchase a “pay what you wish ticket” via Eventbrite, with the option to add on a Mountain Stage face mask or a Mountain Stage bandana to your order.

Performing on November 8 will be South Carolina-based jazz specialists Ranky Tanky (above), whose album Good Time won a Grammy for Best Regional Roots Album this year.

Also appearing will be vocalist René Marie & Experiment In Truth.

Marie has garnered praise not only as a singer but also as a composer, arranger, theatrical performer and teacher. The latest of her eleven albums is Sound of Red, her first album of all-original material.

This Sunday we will welcome back the singer-songwriter that NPR called “The Empress of The Unexpected,” Susan Werner. Her new record Flyover Country was released in September and Susan has been going live on her Facebook and YouTube series, #SusieOnSundays, since March 15.

Rounding out the bill will be the indie-pop duo The Sea The Sea, comprised of Mira Stanley and Chuck Costa. Based in upstate New York, with some West Virginia roots, The Sea The Sea released their new album and concert film, Stumbling Home, last month and will be making their fourth appearance on Mountain Stage this Sunday.

I am thrilled to be back in my hometown this weekend to Guest Host Mountain Stage once again. It’s always an adventure, but this time everything is different! I'm so happy we have found a way for the show to go on, and happy to do what I can to keep this musical treasure of a radio show moving forward! Guest Host Kathy Mattea

No ticket is required to watch the stream, but you can make a contribution of your choice via Eventbrite, and mark your calendars to join us on Sunday, November 8 at 7 p.m.

