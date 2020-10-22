Wilco Covers Bowie For Our Song Of The Week: "Space Oddity"

Mountain Stage continues our look back at some of our favorite episodes with this landmark episode from 2016 featuring Wilco. Tune in this week on more than 270 NPR stations.

Wilco joined us in February of 2016, with material from 2015’s Star Wars, as well as some classics from throughout their prolific career. The acoustic set, which is how the band closed many of their shows during this time period, highlights some of their most loved songs, including “California Stars,” “Shot in the Arm,” and our Song of the Week, the band’s inspired take on David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.”

The band recently announced an extensive deluxe edition of their 1999 album Summerteeth, due November 6. Meanwhile front man Jeff Tweedy has a new solo album, Love Is the King, available on October 23, and he released his second book, “How to Write One Song,” earlier this year.

Hear the entire set from Wilco on this week’s broadcast, plus sets from Shawn Mullins, Au Pair (the duo of Jayhawks singer/songwriter Gary Louris and The Old Ceremony’s Django Haskins), Joan Shelley, and Brooke Waggoner, on these NPR stations.

