Us & Them: Breaking Bread, Talking Politics

Keep politics away from the dinner table!

This year’s contentious campaign season offers fresh reasons for that advice. But Us & Them host Trey Kay decided to host a virtual dinner party with guests whose politics reach across the divides. They came to the video chat potluck showing off some family favorite foods. The guests were ready to disagree and see how the conversation would go. Along the way there were some good meals… honest conversation… and even a few surprises.

Join us for the dinner party and you’ll also get recipes from Trey and his guests — Karen Cross, political director of National Right to Life; Margaret Chapman Pomponio, president of West Virginia Free; Steve Roberts, president of West Virginia Chamber of Commerce; Jay Gould, owner of Mining Motors; Joe Slack, West Virginia Turnpike maintenance worker; Felicia Bush, founder of Harmony Mental Health; and Joe Solomon, social worker and leader of SOAR (Solutions Oriented Addiction Response.) Also, featuring Hoppy Kercheval, host of Talkline on West Virginia MetroNews, Rev. Matthew Watts, Grace Bible Church and Dr. Marybeth Beller, professor of political science at Marshall University.

This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council.

