Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Podcast
Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

From 2014: Umphrey's McGee, Yarn, Cris Jacobs and Jim Oblon

Vasilia Scouras
Published October 21, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT
Umphrey's McGee 2014
Josh Saul
/
Mountain Stage
Umphrey's McGee performing on Mountain Stage in 2014

This 2014 podcast episode features an extended set from Umphrey's McGee, plus performances by Yarn, Cris Jacobs, and Jim Oblon. Support provided by Digital Relativity. https://digitalrelativity.com/

Arts & CultureUmphrey's McGeeCris JacobsYarnJim Oblon
Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia grew up in New Jersey and lived briefly in eastern Kentucky before making her way to Charleston, West Virginia. She studied art at West Virginia State University and abroad at the University of Ghana. In 2012 she signed on as an Associate Producer for Mountain Stage, a live performance radio show produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music.
