Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

Catherine Russell Covers The Grateful Dead For Our Song of the Week: "New Speedway Boogie"

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published October 15, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT
Catherine Russell 2006
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Catherine Russell performing on Mountain Stage in 2007.

Our Song of the Week comes from this week's special cover songs edition of Mountain Stage with Larry Groce.

This performance by jazz and blues vocalist Catherine Russell comes from a 2006 Mountain Stage show where she put her special touch on "New Speedway Boogie," a song written by Robert Hunter and Jerry Garcia, first popularized by The Grateful Dead.

This song comes from a set of Hunter/Garcia compositions included in this week's special episode of Mountain Stage featuring various artists covering some of music's most highly regarded songwriters.

You'll also hear songs by Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, Bruce Springsteen and, of course, The Beatles, covered by artists like The Band, Joan Osborne, Judith Owen, The Derek Trucks Band, Brandi Carlile, Jimmy LaFave, Chris Smither and more. Check out the playlist here.

We hope you can make time to join us on one of these public radio stations starting Friday, October 16.

Arts & CultureMountain StageMountain Stage SOTW
