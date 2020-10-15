Catherine Russell Covers The Grateful Dead For Our Song of the Week: "New Speedway Boogie"

Our Song of the Week comes from this week's special cover songs edition of Mountain Stage with Larry Groce.

This performance by jazz and blues vocalist Catherine Russell comes from a 2006 Mountain Stage show where she put her special touch on "New Speedway Boogie," a song written by Robert Hunter and Jerry Garcia, first popularized by The Grateful Dead.

This song comes from a set of Hunter/Garcia compositions included in this week's special episode of Mountain Stage featuring various artists covering some of music's most highly regarded songwriters.

You'll also hear songs by Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, Bruce Springsteen and, of course, The Beatles, covered by artists like The Band, Joan Osborne, Judith Owen, The Derek Trucks Band, Brandi Carlile, Jimmy LaFave, Chris Smither and more. Check out the playlist here.

We hope you can make time to join us on one of these public radio stations starting Friday, October 16.

