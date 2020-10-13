Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.
From 2013: Billy Bragg, The Flatlanders, Amy Speace, Joe Pug, Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche
Revisiting an episode from 2013 featuring Billy Bragg, The Flatlanders, Amy Speace, Joe Pug, and Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche. Support for this podcast is provided by Digital Relativity. https://digitalrelativity.com/