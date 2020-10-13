© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Mountain Stage Podcast
Heard every week on more than 240 stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

From 2013: Billy Bragg, The Flatlanders, Amy Speace, Joe Pug, Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Vasilia Scouras
Published October 13, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT
Billy Bragg performing on Mountain Stage 2013
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Billy Bragg performing on Mountain Stage in Morgantown, W.Va. in 2013

Revisiting an episode from 2013 featuring Billy Bragg, The Flatlanders, Amy Speace, Joe Pug, and Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche. Support for this podcast is provided by Digital Relativity. https://digitalrelativity.com/

Vasilia Scouras
Vasilia grew up in New Jersey and lived briefly in eastern Kentucky before making her way to Charleston, West Virginia. She studied art at West Virginia State University and abroad at the University of Ghana. In 2012 she signed on as an Associate Producer for Mountain Stage, a live performance radio show produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music.
