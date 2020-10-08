Alt-Rockers Umphrey's McGee "Comma Later" From 2014 Is Our Song Of The Week

This week on Mountain Stage we look back to an unforgettable evening in 2014 when alt-rock extraordinaires Umphrey’s McGee came to Almost Heaven for an extended set. Our Song of the Week is "Comma Later" from that night.

The six-piece band has built a massive loyal following since emerging from South Bend, Indiana in 1997. They normally play to significantly larger crowds than the 460 that were in attendance for this sold-out performance at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston. Brendan Bayliss, singer and guitarist for the group, said “When we started playing in bars 16 years ago, I never thought I’d be able to say ‘you’re listening to Umphrey’s McGee on NPR.”

We were thrilled to give them the chance and hope we can cross paths with the band again someday.

Most recently the band released their fan-voted, improve heavy “Hall of Fame 2019” compilation digitally, featuring select performances from last year. The band has also announced their upcoming two-night drive-in stand at Atlanta’s Motor Speedway will be their final shows of 2020.

Listen for the entire set from Umphrey’s McGee, plus more performances from Brooklyn roots-rockers Yarn, Baltimore’s soulful singer-songwriter Cris Jacobs, and Paul Simon-guitarist Jim Oblon, on this week’s special encore episode of Mountain Stage. Listen starting Friday Oct. 9 on these NPR stations.

Each of these groups have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic, so please consider reaching out to support them on their digital platforms and online merchandise stores.

