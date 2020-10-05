Inside Appalachia Is Seeking Storytellers To Join Our Folkways Reporting Corps

The Inside Appalachia team is putting together its third Folkways Reporting Corps. This group consists of 5-10 people from West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Appalachian Ohio to be a part of the Inside Appalachia Folkways Reporting Corps. The Inside Appalachia Folkways Corps produces human interest features focused on Appalachian folklife, arts, and culture helping to share the beauty of everyday life from this six-state region.

The Folkways Reporting Corps will be trained in sound gathering and storytelling techniques, as well as reporting strategies for producing sound-rich stories. Tasks may include, but are not limited to, attending trainings/meetings, collecting audio and video, writing, producing, and reporting.

Inside Appalachia Folkways Project

The Folkways Reporting Corps is part of an initiative by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. The Inside Appalachia Folkways Project will support storytellers, aspiring and experienced alike, with a passion for Appalachian culture as they document Appalachian folklife, arts and culture to generate content for the Inside Appalachia radio show and podcast.

The Folkways Corps would be a good fit for folklorists looking to take their expertise to another level, as well as aspiring journalists. Independent or established journalists able to freelance with an interest in cultural and folklife reporting are also encouraged to apply. We would also consider applications and collaborations from journalists/reporters at small community newspapers or broadcast stations, and/or students.

Qualifications:

● Understanding and appreciation of and passion for Appalachian culture

● Good communication and writing skills with demonstrated capacity to communicate effectively, orally and in writing

● Demonstrated capacity to work creatively, independently and collaboratively

● Familiarity with digital storytelling equipment, editing software and techniques (audio, photography, and/or video) or strong desire to learn

● Must be willing to travel for reporting in central Appalachia

● This project is limited to storytelling from the following six states: Tennessee, Ohio, West Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky. Must be willing to travel within at least one of the six states listed.

● Valid driver’s license and access to own transportation

Duties/Responsibilities

Inside Appalachia Folkways Corps members must be available to attend a training retreat in Spring 2021, April 26-29, 2021. Meals and accommodation will be provided.

Each Inside Appalachia Folkways Corps member will be responsible for producing 2 stories per year.

Each Inside Appalachia Folkways Corps member will be responsible for meeting all agreed upon deadlines.

Upon successful completion of the Inside Appalachia Folkways Corps training, team members will produce two stories per year at $500/story.

Each story will include a broadcast/podcast script, digital audio and/or video file(s), an accompanying web post complete with captioned and credited still photos, and social media elements. Stories must meet the agreed upon content guidelines established through the pitch process. Travel for reporting should be budgeted from the $500 payment.

Closing Date: Open until filled

Applications received before October 31, 2020 will be considered in the first round of evaluations. Experience with Inside Appalachia and/or the Inside Appalachia Folkways Reporting Corps is not required but will be considered a plus.

Please send your resume, cover letter, work samples, and story pitches to ebajobs@wvpublic.org. Story pitches should be about a topic relating to Appalachian folklife, arts, and material culture highlighting work in one or more of the six states listed above.