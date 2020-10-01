The Flatlanders Have The Song Of The Week

The Texas trio have been called “more of a legend than a band,” and their status as both is unmatched. Comprised of Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Butch Hancock, The Flatlanders have appeared four times on Mountain Stage with their unmistakable brand of country rock. With 30 years separating their first two recordings, the band went on to release Wheels of Fortune in 2006, Hills & Valleys in 2009, and The Odessa Tapes in 2012.

Our Song of the Week, “I Had My Hopes Up High,” is a Joe Ely composition that the group included on their Live From Austin TX recorded in 2002.

Tune in for more of this 2013 performance from The Flatlanders, plus full sets from UK alt-folky Billy Bragg, songwriting greats Joe Pug and Amy Speace, plus mother-daughter duo Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche on this week’s classic episode of Mountain Stage.

Brian Blauser Billy Bragg performing on Mountain Stage in Morgantown, W.Va. in 2013

We can also recommend the latest offerings from guests on this show. Click through to find the latest releases from Billy Bragg (Best of Billy Bragg at the BBC), Amy Speace (Me and the Ghost of Charlemagne), Joe Pug (The Flood In Color) and Suzzy & Lucy ( I Can Still Hear You).

