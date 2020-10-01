© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Arts & Culture
Mountain Stage Song Of The Week
Each week, host Larry Groce hand picks his Song of The Week from the two hour broadcast and an excerpt is heard every Friday morning during West Virginia Morning on WVPB Radio.

The Flatlanders Have The Song Of The Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published October 1, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT
Flatlanders 2013
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
The Flatlanders performing on Mountain Stage in 2013

The legendary Texas trio performed "Hopes Up High" when they joined us in 2013. Hear the entire show this weekend as we continue looking back at some of our favorite episodes.

The Texas trio have been called “more of a legend than a band,” and their status as both is unmatched. Comprised of Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Butch Hancock, The Flatlanders have appeared four times on Mountain Stage with their unmistakable brand of country rock. With 30 years separating their first two recordings, the band went on to release Wheels of Fortune in 2006, Hills & Valleys in 2009, and The Odessa Tapes in 2012.

Our Song of the Week, “I Had My Hopes Up High,” is a Joe Ely composition that the group included on their Live From Austin TX recorded in 2002.

Tune in for more of this 2013 performance from The Flatlanders, plus full sets from UK alt-folky Billy Bragg, songwriting greats Joe Pug and Amy Speace, plus mother-daughter duo Suzzy Roche & Lucy Wainwright Roche on this week’s classic episode of Mountain Stage.

Billy Bragg performing on Mountain Stage 2013
Brian Blauser
Billy Bragg performing on Mountain Stage in Morgantown, W.Va. in 2013

We can also recommend the latest offerings from guests on this show. Click through to find the latest releases from Billy Bragg (Best of Billy Bragg at the BBC), Amy Speace (Me and the Ghost of Charlemagne), Joe Pug (The Flood In Color) and Suzzy & Lucy ( I Can Still Hear You).

Listen on these stations starting this Friday, and be sure to follow our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more great music.

Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
