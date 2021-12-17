-
As part of our “Returning Home” series, education reporter Liz McCormick sat down with Berkeley County resident and educator Elizabeth Anne Greer Mobley. Mobley moved from Maryland to Martinsburg with her family when she was 14. The now 30-year-old mother of three is passionate about improving special education for K-12 students in West Virginia.
-
As part of our “Returning Home” series, Roxy Todd spoke with Crystal Good, a writer and entrepreneur. Last month, she returned, with an ambition to change the media landscape in West Virginia.