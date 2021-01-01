Rebecca Williams, of Swannanoa, North Carolina is a writer, director, educator and digital media storyteller who has facilitated community-based arts and cultural development projects for the past twenty five years in Virginia, Florida, Kentucky, Oklahoma and North Carolina. Along with her husband, Jerald Pope, she cofounded Serpent Child Productions, a non-profit dedicated to the collaborative creation of multidisciplinary art that draws on the history and stories of community participants. She is a graduate of Duke University’s Center for Documentary Studies.