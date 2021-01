Valdese is a small town in North Carolina's Piedmont, and it shares a surprising amount of culture with the other Piedmont — the one in Italy. A few dozen Italian immigrants settled in Valdese back in the 1890s. They were "Waldensians" a group that had been persecuted for their religious beliefs in Europe. In North Carolina, they made wine at home and eventually set up a winery.

