© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Radio
This Week in West Virginia History.
This Week In West Virginia History
The West Virginia Humanities Council and WVPB created this series to present important people, places, and events in Mountain State history.

March 9, 1965: President Johnson Signs Bill to Create Appalachian Regional Comission

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By West Virginia Encyclopedia
Published March 9, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
ARC_Subregions_2009_Map_standard.jpg
Appalachian Regional Commission
/

On March 9, 1965, President Lyndon Johnson signed a bill creating the Appalachian Regional Commission, known as the ARC. The agency’s goal was to bring impoverished areas of Appalachia into the mainstream American economy. While the ARC serves parts of 13 states, West Virginia is the only one that lies entirely within the boundaries of Appalachia.

ARC programs fall into two main categories. An area development program provides funding to generate jobs and economic growth. Most West Virginians, though, are more familiar with the second category. The ARC’s Appalachian Development Highway System has built a network of roads to connect isolated areas that were bypassed by the interstate highway system. It originally featured 23 corridors, identified alphabetically. West Virginia’s road system includes Corridors D, E, G, H, L, and Q. The Corridor L project also produced the spectacular New River Gorge Bridge on U.S. 19 in Fayette County.

In addition, the ARC is linked to West Virginia through two longtime U.S. senators. Jennings Randolph helped created the commission, and Robert C. Byrd repeatedly found money to save the ARC when critics tried to defund it.

Tags

RadioPresident Lyndon JohnsonAppalachian Regional CommissionSenator Robert C. ByrdSenator Jennings RandolphThis Week in West Virginia History
West Virginia Encyclopedia
See stories by West Virginia Encyclopedia
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content