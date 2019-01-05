© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
This Week in West Virginia History.
This Week In West Virginia History
The West Virginia Humanities Council and WVPB created this series to present important people, places, and events in Mountain State history.

January 5, 1887: New Capitol Building Dedicated in Charleston

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By West Virginia Encyclopedia
Published January 5, 2021 at 7:26 AM EST
Charleston Capitol Circa 1887
E-WV
/
WV State Archives
The dedication event in Charleston marked the capital's final journey—at least in terms of host cities.

On January 5, 1887, Governor E. Willis Wilson hosted a ball and banquet to dedicate West Virginia’s new capitol building in downtown Charleston. The event marked the end of what had become a running joke in the state’s early years—the location of the capital city. In the first two decades of statehood, the capital had already been moved from Wheeling to Charleston and back to Wheeling, again.

The dedication event in Charleston marked the capital’s final journey—at least in terms of host cities.

This new Victorian Capitol was a massive stone-and-brick structure built on the site of Charleston’s first capitol. Although it wasn’t fully completed until early 1887, state employees had started moving in a year-and-a-half earlier. Its 85 rooms originally housed all state agencies. But, the size of government was growing rapidly. In 1903, a capitol annex was built across the street to accommodate some agencies, including the state archives and museum. The annex later became the Kanawha County Public Library.

In January 1921, the Victorian Capitol was completely destroyed by fire. Three years later, construction work would begin on the state’s current capitol building.

West Virginia Encyclopedia
See stories by West Virginia Encyclopedia
