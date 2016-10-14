© 2020
This Week in West Virginia History.
This Week In West Virginia History
The West Virginia Humanities Council and WVPB created this series to present important people, places, and events in Mountain State history.

Chuck Yeager Breaks the Sound Barrier: October 14, 1947

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By West Virginia Encyclopedia
Published October 14, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT
Yeager beside the Bell X-1 rocket plane Glamous Glennis.
Chuck Yeager, Lockheed P-80, Charleston, Lincoln County, World War II

On October 14, 1947, Chuck Yeager’s Bell X-1 rocket airplane dropped from the belly of a B-29 bomber. Seconds later, Yeager entered the history books as the first pilot to break the sound barrier.

By this time, the 24-year-old Lincoln County native was already an aviation legend. During World War II, he had flown 64 combat missions over Europe and, in a single dogfight, had killed 13 Germans. In his eighth mission, he had been shot down over German-occupied France.

After the war, he served in California as a test pilot for high-speed planes. A year after breaking the sound barrier, he visited Charleston and gave the people a show they would never forget. During a boat race on the Kanawha River, he flew his Lockheed P-80 Shooting Star jet beneath Charleston’s South Side Bridge.

Yeager retired from the Air Force in 1975 as a brigadier general. Thirty years later, President George W. Bush promoted Yeager to the rank of major general. In 2012, on the 65th anniversary of his record-setting flight, he again broke the sound barrier—this time, at age 89.

