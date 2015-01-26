© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
This Week in West Virginia History.
This Week In West Virginia History
The West Virginia Humanities Council and WVPB created this series to present important people, places, and events in Mountain State history.

January 26, 1960: Burnsville Guard Danny Heater Scores 135 Points

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By West Virginia Encyclopedia
Published January 26, 2021 at 7:45 AM EST
He also managed to pull down 32 rebounds. His Burnsville team routed the Widen squad 173 to 43.
e-wv, The West Virginia Encyclopedia online.
/
WV Humanities Council

Athlete Danny Heater, born in Braxton County, on February 27, 1942, holds the national record for most points scored in a high school basketball game. He was a resident of Burnsville, and attended Burnsville High School. He scored 135 points in a varsity basketball game against Widen on January 26, 1960.

Heater went on to receive an academic scholarship to attend the University of Richmond, where unfortunately he was never a starting player. Nevertheless, his record has stood for decades, and his feat is still a focus of community pride in the town of Burnsville.

West Virginia Encyclopedia
