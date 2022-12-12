Mountain Stage’s Own Larry Groce To Receive Honorary Degree From West Virginia University

CHARLESTON, WV — West Virginia Public Broadcasting is proud to announce that Larry Groce, co-founder and artistic director of Mountain Stage, will receive an honorary degree Saturday, Dec. 17 during the WVU December commencement ceremonies.

WVU President Gordon Gee will award Groce his Honorary Degree along with Carrie Lee Gillette, a special education teacher at Weir High School in Weirton.

“Larry Groce is a legend in the music industry,” said WVPB Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Butch Antolini. “Thirty-nine years ago, this month, Larry launched Mountain Stage and what has taken place since then is West Virginia history.”

In addition to his legendary work on Mountain Stage, Groce is a member of the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame and Broadcasting Hall of Fame. Groce is being recognized for his overall contributions to the arts. Gillette is the first to receive what will be an annual Presidential Honorary Degree to celebrate the work of public school personnel throughout the Mountain State.

“Mountain Stage is now recognized internationally and is broadcast on nearly 300 stations all across America,” Antolini added. “The show is a true calling card for our state thanks to Larry’s vision and persistence. We are thrilled to be the exclusive producers of Mountain Stage and we can never thank Larry enough for all his contributions to the program’s success. He is a very deserving recipient of this honorary degree.”

Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, Mountain Stage can be heard every week on nearly 300 public radio stations across America, and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.

Recorded in front of a live audience primarily in Charleston, West Virginia, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country to indie rock, synth pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

The program’s original host and co-founder Larry Groce handed over full-time hosting responsibilities to West Virginia native and Grammy winner Kathy Mattea in September 2021.

