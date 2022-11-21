'Finding Your Roots' Casting Call Announced

CHARLESTON, WV — West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB) is proud to announce that FINDING YOUR ROOTS will be casting a viewer for Season 10 of the long-running PBS series. The nationwide casting call begins Nov. 21 and will conclude on or around Jan. 27, 2023.

The series is looking for anyone with a “family mystery” that the team from FINDING YOUR ROOTS can help solve. The chosen viewer will be announced in the summer of 2023, and will appear on Season 10, which is expected to premiere in early 2024.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS is one of the most popular programs aired on West Virginia Public Broadcasting,” comments Eddie Isom, Chief Operating Offer for WVPB. “Part of that is because Henry Louis Gates Jr. is from West Virginia, but I think it’s popularity has more to do with human curiosity about our own personal history.”

Applicants can apply for consideration at findingyourrootscasting.com.

Follow social accounts for FINDING YOUR ROOTS and Henry Louis Gates, Jr., for the public announcement.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS is a production of McGee Media, Inkwell Media, Kunhardt Films and WETA.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on WVPB TV stations.