WVPB Names McCormick Webmaster, Digital Coordinator
West Virginia Public Broadcasting has named Liz McCormick as its Webmaster and Digital Coordinator.
McCormick started with West Virginia Public Broadcasting in 2014 as an intern. She was hired as a freelance reporter in July of that year, and then hired full-time in December 2014 as the Eastern Panhandle reporter/producer.
In August 2020, she added the education beat to her newsroom responsibilities.
McCormick is also associate producer and a reporter on WVPB’s television program, The Legislature Today.
McCormick graduated from Capital High School in 2010 and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and New Media with a concentration in Digital Filmmaking and a minor in Theater from Shepherd University in 2014.