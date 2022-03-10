© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Press Release

WVPB Names McCormick Webmaster, Digital Coordinator

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jim Workman
Published March 10, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST
Liz McCormick - rect Headshot - 2022.jpg
Liz McCormick

West Virginia Public Broadcasting has named Liz McCormick as its Webmaster and Digital Coordinator.

McCormick started with West Virginia Public Broadcasting in 2014 as an intern. She was hired as a freelance reporter in July of that year, and then hired full-time in December 2014 as the Eastern Panhandle reporter/producer.

In August 2020, she added the education beat to her newsroom responsibilities.

McCormick is also associate producer and a reporter on WVPB’s television program, The Legislature Today.

McCormick graduated from Capital High School in 2010 and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and New Media with a concentration in Digital Filmmaking and a minor in Theater from Shepherd University in 2014.

Tags

Press Release West Virginia Public BroadcastingThe Legislature TodayState Government
Jim Workman
Jim is a native of Putnam County and has been a reporter and editor for several print publications, including the Register-Herald and The State Journal.
See stories by Jim Workman
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content