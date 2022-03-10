WVPB Names Douglas News Director

West Virginia Public Broadcasting has named Eric Douglas as its News Director.

Previously he served as its interim news director.

Douglas is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career.

Prior to coming to West Virginia Public Broadcasting, Douglas created several documentaries including photo essays on the people of Russia and lobster divers in Honduras along with audio documentaries on West Virginia war veterans and the history of baseball in Charleston, West Virginia.

He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world.

Douglas has also produced a series of "Appalachian Author Interviews" for West Virginia Public Broadcasting.