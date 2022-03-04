Mineral County Teacher Goes Above And Beyond

Kimberly Nester, a middle and high school Spanish teacher from Mineral County, has earned West Virginia Public Broadcasting's Above and Beyond Award for February 2022, which recognizes excellence and creativity of Mountain State teachers.

Nester was honored at Keyser Middle School on March 1. She received a monetary award and our signature Blenko Glass blue apple paperweight from WVPB education director Maggie Holley. The award is proudly sponsored by the West Virginia State Treasurers Office, presenter of the SMART529 college savings program in the Mountain State.

Mrs. Nester was nominated by her husband and colleague, Tommy Nester, who described how she immerses her students into the Spanish language daily. He states that Kimberly engages students through projects, games, and music. Students also connect on an emotional level, building ofrendas to honor a deceased loved one while learning about Mexican traditions.

Nester stated that the best thing about teaching is forming strong relationships with her students. She described how students have her class for two years and the course credit follows them into high school. Mrs. Nester said, “I use a lot of different things to keep the students engaged (not just rote memorization). I integrate technology, study the culture, and show the students that I am not afraid to be goofy.”