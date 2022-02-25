Yohe Joins West Virginia Public Broadcasting News Team

West Virginia Public Broadcasting has hired Randy Yohe as its Government Reporter. He began his full-time duties with WVPB this month.

Yohe brings decades of reporting experience in television, radio and print. He has a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and a master's degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Missouri. He has worked locally at WSAZ-TV and WOWK-TV in the Charleston/Huntington market.

“Before coming to West Virginia Public Broadcasting, Randy has had a long history of reporting the news in our region and his contact list is deep. He understands that all news is local. As our Government Reporter, he plans to make sure that every story answers the question, ‘What does this mean for me?’ Eric Douglas, WVPB’s Interim News Director, said. “We think that makes Randy a perfect fit for our news team and we are excited to have Randy on our team.”

“I’ve always thought my skill set, my journalistic demeanor, my passion for good storytelling and my commitment to local and regional concerns makes me a great fit for Public Broadcasting,” said Yohe. “As the WVPB Government Reporter, no issue is too small or too big, if it will make a difference in a West Virginian’s life. I’m a team player and thrilled to be working with a group of bright, insightful, helping and caring colleagues.”

“I will strive to adhere to the WVPB motto – ‘Telling West Virginia’s Story’ – in every story I tell,” Yohe added.

Yohe hails from Detroit but has lived in Huntington since the late 1980s.

For more information and links to Yohe’s archived stories, visit https://www.wvpublic.org/randy-yohe

