We Are Looking For A Contract Associate Producer

Inside Appalachia, West Virginia Public Broadcasting's weekly radio program that shines a light on the culture of our region, is looking for an associate producer to become an integral member of our production and editorial team on a contractual basis.

The ideal candidate will be adept at working in Adobe Audition, although for the right person, we will train you. Candidates should have some experience reporting and writing features for radio, but we are willing to consider a strong print-focused journalist with interest in learning more about audio journalism.

Job Duties:

The Associate Producer will be expected to work alongside other members of the Inside Appalachia team in a collaborative, creative environment and be comfortable working remotely. Primary duties will include building our web post for our weekly podcast, writing our bi-weekly newsletter, and helping coordinate our social media on Facebook and twitter. Other duties may also include:



Writing radio scripts;

Editing interviews and feature stories for radio and the web;

Reporting for the program (only occasionally);

Assisting in the production of interviews with our co-hosts/reporters/outside contributors to create groundbreaking narrative and rich storytelling from across Central Appalachia;

Researching stories;

Pre-interviewing potential guests;

Producing interview segments.

This position is part-time contract, at $15 per hour, not to exceed 30 hours per week. The job will be based in West Virginia, although some remote work will be possible.