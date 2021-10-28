© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Press Release

So, We Picked Up Our National Murrow Awards...

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Lalena Price
Published October 28, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT
janet kunicki
WVPB's Janet Kunicki, right, picks up a National Murrow Award in New York City for the Excellence in Video category.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting brought home two National Edward R. Murrow Awards this week for demonstrating the spirit of excellence that famed journalist Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

Trey Kay, host of Us & Them, education reporter Liz McCormick and production team member Janet Kunicki picked up the awards at the ceremony in New York City Wednesday.

trey on stage murrow award.jpg
Trey Kay, right, is presented a National Murrow Award for the News Documentary category in a ceremony in New York City Wednesday.
janet and Liz at Murrow Awards.jpg
WVPB staffers Janet Kunicki, left, and Liz McCormick, right, attend the National Murrow Awards Gala in New York City Wednesday.

WVPB competes in the Small Market Radio Division, Region 8, which includes West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina. The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. WVPB’s two national Murrow Award winners include:

grandfamilies_socials.jpg

News Documentary, Grandfamilies of the Opioid Crisis, by Trey Kay, host of Us & Them, with assistance from Samantha Gattsek. In this episode, we explore how chemical addictions and the opioid crisis have divided millions of U.S. families. Addicted parents can abandon responsibilities for their children, and when a grandparent steps in, it creates a new kind of family structure some call a grandfamily, a generational divide.

IA Murrow Winner pic.png

Excellence in Video, Despite Increasing Demand, Some W.Va. Apple Farmers Struggle, by Roxy Todd, producer of Inside Appalachia, with reporting assistance from Education reporter Liz McCormick and video production expertise from Janet Kunicki, John Hale and Daniel Walker. Inside Appalachia looks at the apple industry in West Virginia as the cider industry experiences a surge. Some people think it’s an economic development opportunity the state is overlooking.

Tags

Press ReleaseEdward R. MurrowNational Murrow Award
Lalena Price
Lalena Price oversees marketing and communications for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. She comes to us with experience in the fields of government, higher education, daily newspapers, multi-media development and nonprofit organizations. She has been a devoted follower of West Virginia Public Broadcasting since childhood and loves bringing her marketing and communications skills to work for her favorite media organization.
See stories by Lalena Price
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content