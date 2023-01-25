Senior Services And The Coalfield Communities Grant Facilitation Commission On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, many West Virginians have found themselves caring for an aging parent. News Director found himself in that position with his mom and he didn’t know where to turn for help. So, he got to work and is bringing what he found to our broadcast. In our fourth story in Douglas’ series "Getting Into Their Reality: Caring For Aging Parents,” he talks with Vicky Foster, the CEO of Kanawha Valley Senior Services.

Also, in this show, when Gov. Jim Justice signed House Bill 4479 last March, he established the Coalfield Communities Grant Facilitation Commission. The state is obliged to match local grants and help apply for and administer grants. Government Reporter Randy Yohe has been following this story and spent time in Madison, the Boone County seat, where they are looking forward to this commission's help.

