PEIA Concerns And Tourism Day On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) is the health care benefit for state employees and teachers among others. Rising costs in health care have put the program in jeopardy. Reporter Chris Schulz spoke with Del. Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, and Fred Albert, the president of the American Federation of Teachers – West Virginia, to get their perspectives.

Also, in this show, state tourism revenue in 2022 set a record with $5 billion dollars in traveler spending. As Randy Yohe shows us, “Almost Heaven” was on full display as “Tourism Day” filled the State Capitol rotunda halls Monday.

