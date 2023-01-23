River Ice Jams And Country Musician Morgan Wade On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, our Inside Appalachia Host Mason Adams recently spoke with country musician and Virginia native Morgan Wade. “Wilder Days” is the first track on her country album Reckless. The album was released in 2021 and became a hit, charting at number 14 on Billboard’s Heatseekers charts. We hear about her tour and about coming home to Floyd, Virginia.

Also, in this show, The Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, share its latest story about ice jams on rivers during the winter. .

