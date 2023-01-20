Improving Early Childhood Literacy And Our Song Of The Week, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Government Reporter Randy Yohe talks with Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, and Del. Joe Statler, R-Monongalia, about proposed early childhood education reforms to ensure literacy. The renewed focus comes after state and national test results in 2022 showed steep declines in reading and math scores.

Also, in this show, our Mountain Stage Song of the Week features Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert’s original song "Bailout Blues" from their most recent release, The Flowers That Bloom in Spring.

