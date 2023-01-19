© 2023 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Budget Possibilities And House Passes Income Tax Reduction Proposal On This West Virginia Morning

Published January 19, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST
011923 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, reporter Chris Schulz sat down with budget policy expert Sean O’Leary from the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy to discuss the proposed state budget and the potential possibilities.

The budget is the only piece of legislation that must be passed each year but approaches to how it should be structured vary widely. Republicans hold a super-majority in the West Virginia Legislature, but at this time are still divided on how to deliver promised tax cuts to West Virginians.

Also, in this show, on Wednesday the House of Delegates overwhelmingly passed its version of Gov. Jim Justice’s 50 percent income tax reduction proposal. Before that happened, the Democratic minority proposed an even deeper tax to help low-income taxpayers. Randy Yohe has the story.

