Speaker Hanshaw Shares Session Priorities And Attorney Talks Finances For Aging Parents, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, many West Virginians at some point are faced with the problem of taking over their parent’s finances and care. As part of his ongoing series, "Getting Into Their Reality: Caring For Aging Parents," News Director Eric Douglas spoke with Franki Parsons, a Charleston attorney who specializes in estate planning and works with families who may need a conservatorship or a guardianship.

Also, in this show, in our latest episode of The Legislature Today, Government Reporter Randy Yohe sat down with House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, to discuss early childhood education, money for coalfield communities and much more.

