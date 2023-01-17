An Interview With Senate President Blair And An MLK Day Celebration This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, reporter Chris Schulz sits down with Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, to talk about his plan for this year’s legislative session. Improvements to the state’s educational system, departmental restructuring and promised tax cuts are on Blair’s agenda this year.

We also take a look at the State Capitol’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, courtesy of reporter Randy Yohe. Unity was the theme for the proceedings, and as Yohe shows us, the human rights that Dr. King fought for decades ago, continue to this day.

Both stories come from last Friday’s episode of The Legislature Today. Tune in to West Virginia Public Broadcasting, on TV and radio, every evening at 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, to learn more about what is going on at the legislature.

Elsewhere around the state, the first round of Hope Scholarship money was awarded to families on Friday and the Center for Organ Recovery and Education celebrated a fourth consecutive year of record-breaking donations.

