Democrats' Legislative Expectations And Our Song Of The Week This West Virginia Morning

On This West Virginia Morning, West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s show The Legislature Today returned to the air last night with a response to the governor’s State of the State Address. Reporter Chris Schulz spoke with Senate Minority Leader Mike Woelfel and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff to get their reactions.

Also, Gov. Jim Justice’s 50 percent income tax cut proposal comes with a big hedge against recession and some state comparisons touting success. Meanwhile, the state’s NAACP branch and other advocacy groups gathered at the capitol to voice concerns about Gov. Justice’s proposed flat budget Thursday morning.

Our Mountain Stage Song of the Week is from The Steel Wheels. It’s the group’s performance of “Under,” which appeared on their 2019 album,Over The Trees.

