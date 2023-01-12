The State Of The State And Finding Your Family This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Gov. Jim Justice’s seventh State of the State address Wednesday night covered a wide range of proposed initiatives, including a personal income tax cut and putting half a billion dollars toward economic development.

Also, we hear a snippet from the latest US & Them episode called “Finding Your Family” as host Trey Kay talks with Laurie Stern and her 24-year-old son about their adoption journey. Their podcast is called Defining Diego.

State lawmakers convened in Charleston Wednesday for the start of the legislative session, with the Senate suspending rules to pass more than 20 bills, including a bill restricting how issues relating to racism are taught in schools.

