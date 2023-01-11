Explaining Alzheimer’s And Splitting Up DHHR This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we continue our series “Getting Into Reality: Caring For Aging Parents” with our second interview. News Director Eric Douglas spoke with Teresa Morris, program director for the West Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. They discussed what Alzheimer's disease is and what it means for the caregiver.

Also, two bills expected to be introduced in the 2023 regular legislative session propose dividing the Department of Health and Human Resources into three separate cabinet agencies. Randy Yohe spoke with some of the bill sponsors about the need for major change within the state’s largest government entity.

In the energy field, representatives from the solar power industry spoke to state lawmakers Monday about a community solar bill they’d like to see enacted, though some lawmakers from coal-producing counties said they’d fight it.

