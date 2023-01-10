Advocating For Appalachian Agriculture, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Martinsburg native and Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch has been making waves nationally as the third-runner up in this year’s Miss America competition.

A five-year member of the organization, she’s used her scholarship money to earn degrees at Delaware State and West Virginia University, and used her platform to be a voice for Appalachian agriculture.

Eastern Panhandle reporter Shepherd Snyder spoke to Lynch about her advocacy work.

Also, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, brought philanthropist Bill Gates to West Virginia on Monday. They visited an old coal-burning power plant that could have another use.

We also hear from the state legislature as the final round of interim meetings continue before this year’s legislative session begins.

