New Battery Technology Comes To West Virginia And DIY Magazines, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Massachusetts-based company Form Energy recently announced it was going to build iron air batteries in West Virginia. The batteries are not new, but this use is and it could be big for the energy industry.

Reporter Curtis Tate spoke with Halle Cheeseman, program director for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency, about the type of battery set to be manufactured in West Virginia and how it’s used.

We also hear from Inside Appalachia host Mason Adams, who talks to Huntington native and writer Elliott Stewart about his Zine “Porch Beers,” an incisive look at Appalachian culture, pop fandom and West Virginia food.

Also, Sunday’s interim legislative meetings included an update on the newest additions to the state’s educational system, economic development in West Virginia’s rural areas is creating a need for employee housing and a report on managed timber in West Virginia led to questions about carbon offset land and what we know about it.

