Washboards And William Matheny Has Our Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the washboard is a traditional tool for doing laundry. It’s also a rhythm instrument. At one place in Appalachia, it is seeing a revival. Folkways Reporter Capri Cafaro brought us this story.

Also, in this show, West Virginia’s own indie-rocker, William Matheny, who has our Mountain Stage Song of the Week. Matheny performs “Bird of Youth,” from his upcoming album that will be released later this year.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

West Virginia Morning is produced with help from Bill Lynch, Caroline MacGregor, Curtis Tate, Chris Schulz, Emily Rice, Eric Douglas, Liz McCormick, Randy Yohe, and Shepherd Snyder.

Eric Douglas is our news director and producer.

Teresa Wills and Chuck Anziulewicz are our hosts.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning