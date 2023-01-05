EMT Mental Health Support And Bird Watching On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, with statewide Emergency Medical Service worker numbers still down a third, there’s plenty of overtime for those often making life and death ambulance runs. With all that overtime, there’s overwhelming stress — and a dire need for more EMS mental health support. Government Reporter Randy Yohe has the story.

Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh shares its latest story about bird watching and identification wherever you are. .

