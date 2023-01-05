© 2023 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
wvmorning1400px.jpg
West Virginia Morning

EMT Mental Health Support And Bird Watching On This West Virginia Morning

Published January 5, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST
010523 Copy of West Virginia Morning Template - No Image.png

On this West Virginia Morning, with statewide Emergency Medical Service worker numbers still down a third, there’s plenty of overtime for those often making life and death ambulance runs. With all that overtime, there’s overwhelming stress — and a dire need for more EMS mental health support. Government Reporter Randy Yohe has the story.

Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh shares its latest story about bird watching and identification wherever you are. .

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning

Tags
West Virginia Morning EMT ShortageMental HealthBirdsEMSThe Allegheny Front