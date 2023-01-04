WVPB Launches New Radio Series On Caring For Aging Parents, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the WVPB news team has launched a new, occasional series titled “Getting Into Their Reality: Caring For Aging Parents.” It’s focused on the challenges that come with caring for aging parents in West Virginia — from dementia to Alzheimer’s to mobility issues. In this first installment, News Director Eric Douglas interviews Dr. Lynn Goebel, a professor of internal medicine and geriatrics at Marshall University. She works at the Hanshaw Geriatric Center and spoke with Douglas to explain what is going on inside the brain.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning