A Greek-Appalachian Cookie Recipe And Our Song Of The Week On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, parishioners at St. Mary’s Orthodox Church in Bluefield spend 40 days before Christmas abstaining from eggs, meat and dairy – but that doesn’t mean they still can’t enjoy something a little sweet. Folkways Reporter Connie Bailey Kitts has this story about a Greek-Appalachian cookie recipe.

Also, in this show, we revisit our 38th anniversary show of Mountain Stage from 2021. Our Song of the Week comes to us from Nefesh Mountain. Since their arrival on the scene in 2015, Nefesh Mountain has been hailed as one of today’s formative boundary pushing Bluegrass/Americana bands. We listen to their song “A Mighty Roar,” which appears on their album Beneath The Open Sky.

