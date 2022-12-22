Naloxone Accessibility And 'Us & Them' Looks At The State Of America, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the holidays can be a difficult time for many people, including those in recovery from substance use disorder. Monongalia County Health Department Threat Preparedness specialist Joe Klass sat down with reporter Chris Schulz to remind listeners of the accessibility and usefulness of the overdose-reversing medication naloxone.

Also, in this show, there’s been plenty of big news in America this year — along with some very violent and disturbing events. Us & Them host Trey Kay has been traveling around asking people “How’s America doing?” and “Why do you think that?” There is plenty of disagreement between people of different beliefs and political parties. And some worry that our politics have become just another sporting event, where all that matters is the winner. However, there are still optimists who say collectively we can help shape policies that lead to the American dream.

We listen to an excerpt from the next episode of Us & Them, “2023: Where Do We Go From Here?” Tune in Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. on West Virginia Public Broadcasting where you can hear the entire episode. There will be an encore broadcast on Christmas Eve — Saturday, Dec. 24 at 3 PM.

West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting which is solely responsible for its content.

Support for our news bureaus comes from West Virginia University, Concord University, and Shepherd University.

Listen to West Virginia Morning weekdays at 7:43 a.m. on WVPB Radio or subscribe to the podcast and never miss an episode. #WVMorning